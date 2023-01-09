Last weekend, the UANL Tigers, commanded by Diego Coccathey made their presentation in the Clausura 2023 tournament by visiting Santos Laguna on Matchday 1, in the preview a complicated duel was expected for the cats since the Lagunera Region had been difficult for them in the last 10 years.
Those from San Nicolás de los Garza used to suffer on each visit to the Santos Modelo Territory, because before last night’s confrontation they registered twelve games without knowing the victory, in fact, the last time they achieved a victory was in the 2011 Apertura, when in the final of Ida they won by the minimum difference with a score of Damian Alvarez.
With yesterday’s match, since that date they had not won in 2011, they have met 17 times in Torreón, where the Guerreros have recorded 10 wins, six draws and one loss.
It was precisely this Sunday, January 8, that they were able to break that losing streak and score a home score against those from Coahuila after a 0-3 draw with goals from Diego Reyes, Andre-Pierre Gignac Y Luis Quinones.
For this duel, the auriazules started with: Nahuel Guzmán, Jesús Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán; Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
Diego Cocca He arrived at the university team after the cessation of michael herrera in October, who left the institution due to off-pitch issues and not so much because of his sports results, since he called his players ‘old’ after being eliminated in the 2022 Opening League, which is why André-Pierre Gignac He celebrated his goal by walking like a senior citizen with lower back pain.
