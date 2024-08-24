After his participation in the Leagues Cup 2024Club Tigres UANL and Club Deportivo Guadalajara returned to Mexico to continue their participation in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the actions will be reactivated in the corresponding Matchday 5 from the University Stadium this Saturday, August 24 at 9:00 p.m.
The feline team is in fourth place in the standings with 10 points, while the Sacred Flock is in ninth position with 7 points, both with four matches played.
We leave you with the possible lineups of these teams for their match in which they will resume their activities in the Mexican First Division championship.
