The transfer market continues to stir within Mexican soccer and in the last hours an exchange has been cooking between Tigres UANL and Atlas FC for this same Opening 2023, the players who would be involved are the Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedo and the Mexican youth Ozziel Herrera.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team wants the services of a young Mexican for the offense and they have set their sights on the rojinegro youth squad who was already a two-time champion with the club and, in turn, seeks to accommodate one of their Untrained in Mexico.
For their part, the Guadalajara team urgently needs the arrival of an attacker, after the departure of Julian Quinones and the imminent departure of Julius Caesar Furch to Brazilian soccer, that way it would be a good move to make an exchange with the Nuevo León institution.
The Ecuadorian player arrived in the North of the country for the Apertura 2022 and only stayed at the club for one season since the cats took over Fernando Gorriaran and Nicholas Ibanez for Closing 2023.
caicedo He scored just one goal as auriazul and went on loan to Bulgarian football. The Ecuadorian finished his loan in Europe and has been training with the cats for weeks looking for an accommodation, the same one that he would have already found in the red and black team.
