Prior to their participation in the Leagues Cup, the Tigres UANL, current Mexican soccer champions, achieved an important victory on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Club León 1-0 at ‘El Volcán’, after having started the tournament with two draws.
Also, as if that were not enough, the San Nicolás de los Garza team would already have one more signing to reinforce their squadit is about the versatile 22-year-old Mexican attacker, Ozziel Herrerawho will arrive from Atlas FC.
The auriazul board would have disbursed a large amount of money, however, the investment would be justified, since it is a youth with a lot of projection and future in the Mexican team, in addition, he was already two-time champion of the Mexican First Division championship.
The fans of the university team would be enthusiastic about the incorporation of the Aztec youth to their ranks, since his style of play will bring a lot of dynamism to the team’s offense.
For its part, the club would also part with Jordy Caicedo that would independently reach the red and black.
In the absence of official confirmation, the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldihas shown his confidence in the young player, acknowledging his interest in him and his potential to contribute to being part of the club.
