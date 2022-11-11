After the draw for the round of 16 in the concachampions was held on Monday, where Liga MX has 4 representatives (Pachuca, Atlas, León and Tigres), the auriazules already know who their rival will be for this first round KO in the round of 16.
And the rival in turn will be the Orlando City of the MLS, the American team will be the first rival of the felines on their way to conquest in this international competition.
The Americans have in their ranks interesting players such as Alexander Pato, a Brazilian striker with European experience after having played for teams like AC Milan or Villareal, and with an old acquaintance in our Liga MX such as goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. that had a passage through the extinct, red sharks of Veracruz.
Without a doubt, it is a difficult rival that the Tigres will have at the door, however, within the feline team, the objective of winning that international title again is clear, after they became champions for the first time in December 2020 when they were still led by Ricardo Ferretti.
At the moment the first objective of the felines will be to strengthen themselves in the best way to face the 2 competitions that they will have the following semester. And it is that, due to the hierarchy that it has acquired in recent years, the least that is expected of the team is that it reaches one more final, as the royal team had accustomed us last decade.
