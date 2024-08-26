The transfer market is almost over, but the top brass at Club Tigres UANL have not yet closed ranks and are waiting for another signing and are looking for a Mexican in the Old Continent, although the priority would be his arrival for the winter market in view of the Clausura 2025.
According to information revealed by Rafael Chacon Berumenthe feline directive headed by the new sports director Gerardo Torradoare looking for the transfer of the Club América striker and youth player, Raul Jimenezcurrent footballer of Fulham of the Premier League.
The good relationship between Roasted and the Mexican forward would open the door to negotiations to finalize his signing, since in the summer of 2025 he could arrive as a free agent.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
On the other hand, the Mexican national team striker has made clear his desire to return to Mexican football, but with the Águilas, so it would also be interesting to see if he would accept an offer from someone other than the blue-cream team, as has happened with many former players who have emerged from Coapa.
According to Transfer marketthe value of the 33-year-old striker is 5 million eurosbut it is important to mention that if they manage to sign him for the end of his contract, which is in June 2025, he could sign with the felines as a free agent.
#Tigres #UANL #aims #repatriate #Mexican #Europe
Leave a Reply