The board of the Tigres UANL are preparing their transfer list for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament that is about to start in early January, since the coaching staff headed by Miguel Herrera It already has defined the elements that it will take into account and thus also be able to add new additions.
In the specific case of Jesus Dueñas which ends the contract this December 2021, according to several sources suggest that it will be renewed as an emblem of the club and what it has given the team in its career, because for a sample you have to observe its level in the last Liguilla.
However, other players would no longer have a place or would have requested their departure from the club, so they will be on the transferable list.
Jesús Dueñas would be renewed / Azael Rodriguez / GettyImages
