The team of tigers He started his adventure in the Clausura 2023 Tournament on the right foot, beating Santos Laguna by a score of 3-0.
From the first minutes, the Santista team tried to make a difference with a powerful shot from the player Harold Preciado, although the defender Igor Lichnovsky did the defensive work correctly,
Although immediately the reaction on the part of those led by Diego Cocca did not wait. Just two minutes later, at 7′, the headed goal fell from Diego Reyes before a bad start from Acevedo, in a well-developed fixed tactic play.
In another action, striker André-Pierre Gignac was encouraged to take a powerful right-footed shot, sending the ball over Carlos Acevedo’s goal.
From that moment, the revolutions of the game dropped and the game became locked in the middle sector of the field. Thus ended the first half of the match.
Already for the complementary part, at minute 50 ‘the whistler leaned on the VAR to review a possible penalty in favor of Tigres, which did not prosper and the match continued.
At 61′ into the game, Tigres would have an extra man on the field, due to the expulsion of ‘Mudo’ Aguirre from Santos Laguna.
French striker André-Pierre Gignac started the tournament on the right foot by scoring his first goal. At minute 83′, the striker found a ball inside the area to make contact with a half turn, thus scoring the second goal of the night. It should be noted that his celebration was direct for Miguel Herrera, since he celebrated like an old man with a cane.
The last nail in the coffin was put by the much criticized Luis Quinoneswho took advantage of a good pass from the Frenchman to finish it off inside the area, in a goal that was the carbon copy of the second for the Tigers,
it was like that tigers they forcefully beat those from Torreón 2-0. It should be noted that the university students had not beaten Santos since December 8, 2011, when they won by the slightest difference.
#Tigres #thrashed #Santos #breaks #negative #streak #winning #TSM #ten #years
Leave a Reply