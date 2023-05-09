The Tigres team got their ticket to the Big Fiesta of Mexican soccer, after beating the Camoteros del Puebla by the slightest difference with a goal by Sebastián Córdova.
Now, they become one of the serious candidates for the title of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where they will face the Red Devils of Toluca in the quarterfinals.
In this regard, the coach Robert Dante Siboldi He pointed out that they are not the ‘dark horse’ at all, as has been announced in some media, since they are the favorite for the championship.
“Tigres has never entered as a dark horse, it is very dangerous in the Liguillas… we will continue to be the rival to beat no matter how many casualties we have… Yes (it is a relief), of all the goals we had this semester, one was met Half way through, we still need to play the Liguilla. If we manage to be here, now we’re going for the championship, the truth was a great job by the boys, it’s all theirs, we had to get up to be able to get in, the team is very committed to the objectives what we want to accomplishr,” he said at a press conference.
On the other hand, the Uruguayan helmsman took time to talk about Diego Lainez, a Mexican player who has been singled out for his poor performance after his return from European football. Siboldi considered that Lainez and other elements had an outstanding performance against the Camoteros.
“They are important players, they will continue in rehabilitation, those who had to play are happy with how both Lainez and Fulgencio, Vigón responded, and I think they played an important role, it gives confidence for what is to come,” sentenced.
