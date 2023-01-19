Tigres has a perfect step in the Clausura 2023, of the MX League, since they beat Saints Lagoon on the first date and later, he traced the champion Pachuca to dent his crown, in addition to robbing his scorer, the Argentine Nico Ibanez, who was already announced as a feline reinforcement. The next commitment of the U will be against Tijuana in the Hot Stadiumnext Friday, January 20, where he hopes to continue his perfect streak.
With the arrival of Nicothe royal team must release one of its Untrained places in Mexico, with the Uruguayan appearing as candidates nicholas lopezthe brazilian Rafael Carioca and the French Florian Thauvinwith the latter as the main candidate, since he has not seen action so far.
In addition to this, the signing of Diego Lainez with the royal club, after that in America They will close the doors for asking for two million dollars in salary. Factor He has already entered into talks with the cats, who would have no problem meeting their economic conditions.
Secondly, Xolos He has only added one unit, apart from already adding a loss, the Colombian Fabian Castillowho passed into the ranks of the Colo Colo From Chile.
Likewise, after the defeat they suffered against Bravosthe Argentine coach Ricardo Valino He regretted that two of the three scores were born from set-piece marking errors.
“The inattentions in the fixed tactic cost us dearly. The score does not reflect reality, but we did pay dearly for the neglect we had, especially brand. We need to be more forceful. We had the opportunities. When a team makes these mistakes, it pays dearly. But there is no time to regret. You have to recover quickly and think about Friday”, commented the border helmsman.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – On Date 2, El Patón was not even required, despite conceding a goal. He was practically in a field day before the null tuzo attack, but it should not be forgotten that he is normally a factor in the games.
DC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian looked in great shape last Date, since he correctly anticipated several times and led his defense. He is that leader that was needed in the central defense.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean has for now made a good dumbbell next to Caetanoso much that Diego Reyes he will have to sit on the bench for a while. It looks better every time unlike when it arrived.
LI: Jesus Angulo – The left side went from less to more in the last commitment. Although he didn’t appear so much in the first half, in the second half he continuously accompanied and also covered his band perfectly.
RHP: Jesus Garza – The feline youth squad has become a pleasant surprise, since he quickly won the position. He was a vital piece to beat the champion, since he provided an assist, he also created a lot of danger on his wing without forgetting to defend.
MD: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain was somewhat without reflectors against the Tuzos, but that was not why he made mistakes. El Conde is a key player in midfield, apart from being a great ball retriever and knows how to play as a third center back.
MD: Rafael Carioca – It is becoming less and less likely that the Brazilian will be the one to leave the team, because with michael herrera did not see action, but with Diego Cocca He returned to ownership and has done a great job. He provided an assist and other key passes to overcome the Hidalguenses.
MO: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan has more than met on two dates, proving that he was worth every penny paid for his services. In view of Pachuca he opened the blackboard and also took it upon himself to orchestrate the attack.
IS: Luis Quinones – It seems that the Colombian has recovered his best version, since after being booed by the fans, he has once again concentrated on playing, being a nightmare for his band. cocca It’s giving you a lot of confidence.
ED: Javier Aquino – For now, the Oaxacan left behind the position of right back that herrera he asked, going back to being extreme, where he shone for a long time. It does not seem that Thauvin either The tooth they can remove the position, without forgetting that it is very fast for Nico Ibanez I can debut.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – If something has been learned since the signing of the Frenchman with the U, it is that he should never remain on the bench, he should always be a starter, without forgetting that despite his seniority he continues to score goals to increase his historical figure.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo, Jesus Garza; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán; Luis Quiñones, Javier Aquino, André-Pierre Gignac.
Banking: Diego Reyes, Miguel Ortega, Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón, ‘Diente’ López, Florian Thauvin, Kenneth Jaime, Sebastián Fierro.
