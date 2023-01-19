⚽️💥 Fully focused on our visit to Tijuana! pic.twitter.com/oh2CzRhb6n — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) January 18, 2023

In addition to this, the signing of Diego Lainez with the royal club, after that in America They will close the doors for asking for two million dollars in salary. Factor He has already entered into talks with the cats, who would have no problem meeting their economic conditions.

🤝 Welcome to La U de Nuevo León, Nico Ibáñez! Presented by @CervezaTecate.#TigerProfile 🐯 pic.twitter.com/nCRe2XqSdE — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) January 18, 2023

Likewise, after the defeat they suffered against Bravosthe Argentine coach Ricardo Valino He regretted that two of the three scores were born from set-piece marking errors.

“The inattentions in the fixed tactic cost us dearly. The score does not reflect reality, but we did pay dearly for the neglect we had, especially brand. We need to be more forceful. We had the opportunities. When a team makes these mistakes, it pays dearly. But there is no time to regret. You have to recover quickly and think about Friday”, commented the border helmsman.