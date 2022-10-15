Tigres’ starting lineup for the quarter-round against Pachuca

This Sunday, October 16, Tigres visits Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium for the quarter-rounds of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, of Liga MX, where he hopes to seal his pass to the semifinals, taking a one-goal lead for now by winning 1-0 in the Volcanothanks to a controversial penalty converted by the French Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Different from his usual statements, the coach of the royals, Michael Herreraspoke of a fair arbitration by Fernando Hernandezafter questioning him about the penalty scored in favor of a foul on the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro.
“Calm down, happy and I don’t know if it’s an incident in the result, I have no idea. Today it seems to me that he got yellow cards in the same way for everyone, it seems to me that today was, for me, even. The penalty that they take from us goes to VAR, for me it was, but the VAR went to review it, well, the decision has been made, you can’t be complaining. In itself, the Liguilla seems to me that the teams have dedicated ourselves to what we have to do and the referee does worked”declared El Piojo.
However, the felines cannot be too confident because the statistics are against them, since in the last four series they have won in the First Leg they have been defeated in the Vuelta, advancing only once.
Finally, the Uruguayan Nico Lopez He remains a doubt for the match, although he appeared with a bandage on his left knee in training. He already does work on the court, that’s the good news, but it seems difficult for him to see action.
Unlike blacksmiththe Uruguayan William Almadastrategist of Tuzoscame out quite upset with the result, especially because of the arbitration, which was controversial as it had scored two penalties in favor of the university students, one that the VAR backed down and another Gignac he scored to give his squad the lead.
“I am not going to answer because then they fine us, unfortunately. It generates a lot of impotence. If they beat us because they are better, they are better. But it’s football, and I’m not going to comment on the play because it’s very obvious what happened.”he declared.
On the other hand, between the defeat suffered and the confidence of being able to turn around The hurricanethe Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari announced his renewal with the club.
“I greatly value and feel very honored by the trust that they have given me since the first day I arrived at this great club. Very happy to belong to this great FAMILY like Tuzos for a while longer. Thank you all for your messages of love and respect.he wrote in his networks.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper was fundamental in the First Leg since he covered two dangerous actions by the rival. First to the Colombian Aviles Hurtado and later to Kevin Alvarez.
DC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian arrived late at the club to become the new leader of the defensive line, providing good performances for now, which has been noted in the few goals the team has conceded.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – Although the Brazilian has become the new leader, the Chilean is the one who accompanies him because he is in a better moment than Diego Reyes Y Hugo Ayalawhich he showed by erasing the current scoring leader, the Argentine Nico Ibanezwho was unnoticed in the Ida.
LI: Jesus Angle – He was not at his best in the Ida duel, because throughout the semester it seemed that his level was low, however, Herrera has confidence in him to be the starter on the left side above Edward the Third.
LD: Javier Aquino – Perhaps the only change you will make The lice in the starting eleven, since the Oaxacan missed the first leg for having been expelled in the playoffs, but he is back despite the good performance of Jesus Garza.
MD: Rafael Carioca – Being a rather rough duel in the first leg, not much was said about the Brazilian, who battled against the tuzo midfield from Luis Chavez Y Erick Sanchezbut he is someone who cannot miss in the containment.
RM: Guido Pizarro (C) – In addition to Gignacanother of the feline heroes was the Argentine captain, since he was the one who got the victory penalty, suffering a controversial lack of Victor Guzman.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – The attacker was somewhat subdued in the first game, beginning to appear until the second period, but he is another of the trusted men of blacksmithsince you can get some luxury at any time.
LI: Luis Quinones – He is still not in his best version. In the Volcano he returned to play as he had throughout the semester, without any overflow of danger, without facing or making correct passes, but without The tooth, is the best weapon for the helmsman. And although the French Florian Thauvin he replaced him in the second half, he did not do better.
LD: Raymundo Fulgencio – Royal fans will agree that the Tiburones Rojos youth squad has been one of the best in the tournament, since he is not afraid to face, he dares to do other things that many do not dare, he also attacks and defends like few others.
CD: Andre-Pierre Gignac – the great idol of tigers he can never be absent from the field, and after giving his team the victory from the penalty mark, he continued to make history in Mexico by being the third highest scorer in the history of the Leagues.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro (C; Luis Quiñones, Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio; André-Pierre Gignac.
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña, Jesús Garza, Florian Thauvin, Juan Vigón, ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Jordy Caicedo, Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes, David Ayala.
