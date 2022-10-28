Diego Laínez’s European nightmare continues. The Mexican who was unable to perform at a good level at Betis for 3 seasons, left the city of Seville for Sporting de Braga on loan, this with the goal of adding minutes prior to the World Cup. However, Diego’s time in the Lusitanian team has gone from more to much less.
Laínez, who contributed assists and goals in his first appearances with Braga, has lost relevance within the squad, as he has not only established himself as a permanent substitute, but also is a change option that usually adds very few minutes, in the last 10 games, only 74 ‘on the field, a fact that confirms his terrible moment and from which a team from the Mx League would seek to rescue him.
Given the imminent departure of Luis Quiñones and the possible departure of Florian Thauvin, the Tigres need a renewal on the wings and both the feline board and Miguel Herrera himself would be interested in signing Laínez for early 2023.
This movement would meet two immediate goals, rejuvenate the campus and reduce the number of non-Mexicans on it. However, this will not be easy, since Tigres has to negotiate with Betis and later Betis must agree to break the loan with Braga, a process that takes time.
