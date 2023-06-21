tigerscurrent champion of the Liga MX, is defining his ups and downs for the tournament Opening 2023. The UANL group has not yet presented any offer, but it has one of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara. Although in recent weeks there has been talk about the possible signing of Alexis Vega, it seems that the feline board’s sights are set on another rojiblanco attacker: Robert Alvarado.
‘El Piojo’ had a great season in the Clausura 2023: he played 1,171 minutes in 15 games, scored one goal and gave three assists. In the league, he played six more games and scored another goal and gave three more assists. Thanks to his good performance, Alvarado has caught the attention of Tigres, a team that considers him their priority in the transfer market.
According to a report from the Mediotiempo portal, the UANL cadre presented a first offer for the letter from ‘Piojo’ Alvaradobut this was rejected by the Guadalajara squad. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi, according to this information, will present a new proposal for the talented winger.
The specialized portal Transfermarkt indicates that the approximate market value of Alvarado is 5.4 million dollars.
The commentator Jesús Barrón, from Multimedios, indicated that Tigres would be willing to pay between 7 and 8 million dollars for the 24-year-old element. Alvarado has a contract with Chivas de Guadalajara until December 2025.
Faced with Chivas’ refusal to release Alexis Vega, Tigres will focus its efforts on finding Roberto Alvarado. whatEl Rebaño will let out one of its greatest figures for the Opening 2023 of the MX League?
#Tigres #seeks #sign #star #Chivas
Leave a Reply