Friday, July 12, 2024, Jalisco stadium field. Atlas of Guadalajara received a visit from Tigres UANL for the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament. Tigres started the tournament by defeating Hidrorayos del Necaxa by the minimum difference, while Atlas tied 2-2 on matchday one, against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez.
Raymundo Fulgencio put Atlas de Guadalajara 1-0 up in the first half. Tigres came out with everything they had in the second half, and, taking advantage of an error in the red-and-black exit, Nicolás Ibáñez put the final 1-1.
The most recent confrontation between Tigres UANL and the Eagles of Americatook place just a few weeks ago, in the duel corresponding to the Supercopa MX. A match that ended 2-1, in favor of the azulcremas, who have now gone thirteen games without losing against Tigres.
The last time Saints Laguna faced the Tigres de la UANL, it was on February 10, 2024, in the match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres beat the team from Laguna 3-0, with a double from former Santos player: Juan Brunetta.
Tigres will debut in the Leagues CUP 2024 facing the camoteros of Puebla. Both teams are part of Group N; the other team that is part of this group of three is none other than the Inter Miami of Lionel Messi and company.
This will be the second time in history that Tigres faces a team that includes the world champion footballer: Lionel Messi. The first time was when Lío was just beginning to write his successful career, back in 2006. It should be noted that Messi did not enter the field in that match.
Should Tigres advance to the round of 32 in the Leagues CUP 2024, the match would take place within the first week of August, before the Mexican championship resumes.
