Tigers and Tijuana They met on the night of November 1, 2023, at the Caliente stadium. They both needed to win; those of Robert Dante Siboldi to ensure their classification directly and Xolos to sneak into the first.
Those led by Miguel: ‘Piojo’ Herrera gave the champion squad a class and went into halftime winning 2-0. For the second half, Tigres tried to even the score, but failed.
With tonight’s victory, the Xolos de Tijuana break a streak of more than ten years without beating the Tigres team at home. This was the third defeat for the Auriazul team, which still has the direct pass in its hands.
Tigres does not lose against him Atlético de San Luis since July 2018. Since then the Auriazul team has had five wins and only two draws. The ‘U’ shield has two more stars since the last time San Luis beat the Nicolaítas. Perhaps that is a clear sign of who comes as a favorite.
Tigres will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
