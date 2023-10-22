Tigers and Blue Cross The University ‘Volcano’ faced each other tonight. Cruz Azul went into the break winning the match 1-0, with a goal from Uriel Antuna, who continues at a high level. However, in the second half André-Pierre Gignac took advantage of an error by Carlos Salcedo and made it 1-1. Already in the agony of the match, Rafael Carioca took a long-distance shot that ended up in the back of the net, ending the score at 2-1, in favor of the locals.
Tigers and Chivas They will meet again next Saturday, in the duel corresponding to the fourteenth date of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The last time they faced each other, it was in the final of Clausura 2023, where the cats emerged victorious 3-2, lifting their eighth league title at Akron Stadium.
This match will have the incentive of putting Miguel face to face: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera with the Tigres. Team that he directed for three campaigns, in which two semifinals and a quarterfinal were played. Although among the fans there are those who fondly remember Miguel Herrera, within the group there are players who may have a different opinion. Without a doubt, the match between Tigres and Tijuana Xolos It promises to be electrifying.
Tigres does not lose against him Atlético de San Luis since July 2018. Since then the Auriazul team has had five wins and only two draws. The ‘U’ shield has two more stars since the last time San Luis beat the Nicolaítas. Perhaps that is a clear sign of who comes as a favorite.
Tigres will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
