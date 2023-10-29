Tigers visited the Jalisco stadium on the night of October 28, 2023, to face the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who were looking for their third consecutive victory. However, in front of them they had a club that needed a win to secure their place in the league, with still three games left.
With a double from Nico Ibañez and great goals from Diego Lainez and Marcelo Flores respectively, the university team won 4-0 and secured their place in the big party, in search of achieving the long-awaited two-time championship.
This match will have the incentive of putting Miguel face to face: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera with the Tigres. Team that he directed for three campaigns, in which two semifinals and a quarterfinal were played. Although among the fans there are those who fondly remember Miguel Herrera, within the group there are players who may have a different opinion. Without a doubt, the match between Tigres and Tijuana Xolos It promises to be electrifying.
Tigres does not lose against him Atlético de San Luis since July 2018. Since then the Auriazul team has had five wins and only two draws. The ‘U’ shield has two more stars since the last time San Luis beat the Nicolaítas. Perhaps that is a clear sign of who comes as a favorite.
Tigres will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
#Tigres #schedule #beating #Chivas #Jalisco #stadium