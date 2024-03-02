Next Tuesday, March 5, Tigers dispute the round of 16 of the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League visiting the Orlando City SC of the MLSfor this reason, for this Saturday's game against Tolucacorresponding to Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXthe Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He preferred to leave several of his key players in the scheme on the bench.
The U of Nuevo León took to the field Nemesio Diez Stadium without the brazilian Rafael Cariocathe French André-Pierre Gignacthe Argentinian Juan Brunetta and Jesus Angulowho are normally immovable initials, with the Argentinian taking their place Nico Ibanez, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastian Fierro and Jesus Garzabesides Marcelo Flores was a starter to take the place of the suspended Diego Lainezwho saw the fifth yellow in front of Juarez.
However, those already mentioned still have the opportunity to enter later, although for now it is clear that Siboldi is giving priority to the continental competition, since it gives as a prize the possibility of competing in the Club World Cup as long as they are crowned.
On the other hand, Sebastian Cordoba finally returned to ownership after five confrontations between the League and ConcachampionsHowever, he was sent off at the end of the first half by the referee. Adonai Escobedowho reviewed the VAR and ruled an imprudent entry by the royal midfielder with his arm over the Chilean's face Claudio Baeza. Likewise, another who also returned to the initial position was the Brazilian defender Samir Caetano.
