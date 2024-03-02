🚨 Changes! Siboldi makes changes! Rest to Purata and Carioca. Opportunity for Fierro! Mexican offensive front with Córdova, Marcelo and Ozziel! And The 9 Tank! Save Gignac so that on Tuesday against Orlando he comes out with everything! Gorriaran and Cordova can play as interiors… pic.twitter.com/WEqQie0g6m — Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) March 2, 2024

However, those already mentioned still have the opportunity to enter later, although for now it is clear that Siboldi is giving priority to the continental competition, since it gives as a prize the possibility of competing in the Club World Cup as long as they are crowned.