Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- The party, FC Juarez vs UANL Tigerswithin the framework of day 2 of the Apertura 2023 of Liga Mx, changed the day and time that ended up affecting the performance of the two teams for holding a game at a temperature of 41 degrees in the Olympic Benito Juarez.

The strong heat made us remember why the matches at the border are played at night. The tiredness of the players led to the rehydration break being carried out four times, but it was not enough to improve the show on the pitch.

After the draw, 1-1, at the home of the Bravosthe technician of the UANL Tigers, Robert Dante Siboldiexpressed his disagreement with the League for allowing a game to be played in a climate that could have consequences in the course of the game.

“Luckily the referee allowed us to have two times to be able to hydrate the boys, the truth is playing in 40 degrees, 41 degrees, it’s complicated for both teams, the circumstances were the same for both, you don’t have to look for excuses,” he declared in media wheel.

Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench of Tigres

The Uruguayan coach added that the MX League he should have rescheduled the game or scheduled it at a slightly later time if the idea was to give priority to the transmission of the Mexican teamwho played the duel of Quarter finals against Costa Rica in gold Cup.

«I think it is very risky, I think it could have been rescheduled if it was due to the issue of the Mexican teamlater we could have played at 10 pm with a more pleasant climate and the game would have been more dynamic and people would have enjoyed a better soccer».

Warm-up of Tigres UANL in CD Juárez

Tigres UANL took the lead in the match with a header from Luis Quinones but in the closing minutes the reinforcement of the Bravos, Amaury Escoto, he repeated the dose to divide points on this date 2.

The ‘U’ of Nuevo Leon is eighth with two digits, FC Juarez fourth with four For day 3 UANL Tigers will welcome you to Club Leon and the greens will visit the Red Devils of Toluca FC.