Florian Thauvin had a brief and irregular stint tigers. The French attacker could never adapt to the MX League and only showed some glimpses of his great talent. In January 2023, the board of directors of the UANL team decided to terminate the contract of the former Olympique de Marseille player to free up a place for an untrained player in Mexico and to register Nicolás Ibáñez.
Thauvin became the highest paid soccer player in Mexican soccer and did not like the way his journey in Liga MX ended. In August of this year, The French international filed a million-dollar claim before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) against the feline team.
The French striker sued Tigres for 13 million dollars, which is equivalent to almost 220 million Mexican pesos. Thauvin is fighting the payment of the remaining four years of the contract that he had with the UANL team.
According to a report from the Fox Sports network, there is peace of mind among Tigres managers in the face of Thauvin’s lawsuit. Although the club is upset by the position that the French attacker decided to take, they trust that the TAS will give the resolution in his favor.
Tigres’ defense relies on the fact that Thauvin signed a three-month settlement to be able to sign, a few days after his departure from the institution, with Udinese of the Italian first division.
ESPN mentioned that Tigres will not make an official position on Thauvin’s lawsuit and that the university team will seek to resolve the issue through the appropriate routes without making additional comments.
#Tigres #response #Florian #Thauvins #lawsuit
