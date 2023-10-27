Tigers and Chivas They will star in one of the duels that generate the most expectations on matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The two teams have just starred in the Clausura 2023 grand final and arrive at a good football moment, so their clash promises to spark.
One of the good news for the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi is the return of a key player for its last title: Diego Reyes. ‘Flaco’ was dropped from the team due to injury, but, according to the most recent reports, he will be considered by the UANL team to have minutes against the Sacred Flock.
Reyes had to undergo surgery after suffering a hand injury. The central defender fully rejoined training this week and could be active against Chivas de Guadalajara.
They say that every good news comes accompanied by something that is not so good. Although the return of Reyes is very positive for the Tigres defensive zone, the feline team will not be able to count on another key element in the duel against Chivas.
This is Rafael Carioca. Through a statement, the club reported that the Brazilian midfielder was absent at the last minute for this match because he had an infection.
“Our fans are informed that Rafael Carioca has an infection, which is why the medical staff, together with the coaching staff, decided that he would not make the trip to Guadalajara as a precaution. His return to work remains subject to evolution.”
– Tigers
In addition to the absence, it must be emphasized that André Pierre Gignac will not be available due to being suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
