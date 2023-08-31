The current champion of the MX League
He returned to the path of victory during his pending match of Matchday 5, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, by coming back from 3-2 to Saints Lagoon in it university stadium.
Despite the fact that the Guerreros went to the front first through the Colombian Emerson Rodriguez, Ozziel Herrera took advantage of a rebound Gibran Lajud to even out the situation. Already in the second half, the Argentine Juan Brunetta sent the lagoons forward again, but again the local took advantage of a rebound through Juan Vigon to equalize the cards, while he himself appeared at the last minute to achieve his double and give the three points to the tigers.
During the match, the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He withdrew due to a right thigh injury. Yeah Count In the event of a tear, he could be out from eight days to three weeks, depending on the severity of the injury, awaiting the medical report. Another who did not finish the duel was ozzielwho suffered from his injury, because no matter how hard he tried to rejoin, he could not.
Now the U of Nuevo León must pay close attention to its next five commitments, which include the Classic Regalas well as the dispute of a new trophy, since it will be measured at Los Angeles FC in it Champions Cupbetween the monarch of the MX League and the one of the MLS.
Here is the schedule of their next five matches:
Saturday, September 2
Tigres vs Querétaro, Matchday 7
University Stadium, 7:05 p.m.
Tigres begins the national month facing the White Roosters of Querétaroa team that raised the name of the MX League in the League Cup 2023, but that he will definitely have a game loss as he suffers two important losses this week. His scorer Angel Sepulvedawas sold to Blue Crossbeing the best man in the club, apart from the Colombian jonathan perlaza he suffered a torn ligament that will make him miss the entire tournament.
To make matters worse, before the royals defeated the lagoons, Atlas they defeated the people of Queretaro 1-2 on their own court, a hard blow. those of the argentine Mauro Gerk They march twelfth in the general table with seven units. In the end, the statistics are on the Uruguayan’s side Robert Dante Siboldi because of their last five matches, four have been victories for the cats.
Sunday, September 17
Atlas vs Tigres, Matchday 8
Jalisco Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
For Date 8 the U must visit the Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium. With his victory over Queretarothe Foxes climbed to fifth position with nine units, so they continue to find stability under the command of Benjamin Mora.
It is unknown if for those dates both Guido Pizarro as Ozziel Herrera They will already be available, since the medical report is yet to be known. Even though the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Argentine Julius Furch they left as well ozziel, the Red and Black do not seem so weakened. The last time the royals visited said venue they won by the minimum.
Saturday, September 23
Tigres vs. Rayados, Matchday 9
University Stadium, 9:05 p.m.
Undoubtedly the most important date in the feline calendar, if not one of the most outstanding, since they will experience a new edition of the Classic Regal. Surely Siboldi and company seek revenge after having controversially fallen into the League Cup 2023 for a dubious penalty that ended up converting the Spanish Sergio Canales.
He Volcano It will be quite a party to experience the old rivalry. Added to this, the venue has not weighed as much because this year there has only been a draw and a defeat. It remains to be seen if the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, alfonso gonzalezamong others, will already be one hundred percent.
Wednesday, September 27
Los Angeles FC vs Tigres, Champions Cup
BMO Stadium, 9:00 p.m.
Just this month of August the visits to the stadiums of the MLSHowever, the royals once again must travel to rival soil to dispute the trophy of the Champions Cup against a LAFC who stayed in the quarterfinals after losing against striped.
These two teams already have a precedent that will remain etched in the minds of the fans, the grand final of the CONCACAF Champions League of 2020, where the university team beat the Mexican 2-1 Carlos candle and his companions. With this in mind, the current monarchs of the MLS they will also thirst for revenge.
Friday, September 29
Mazatlan vs. Tigres, Matchday 10
Kraken Stadium, 9:00 p.m.
The 2023 Clausura champion ends the month of September on his visit to Mazatlan soil, a club that last semester swept the blanket, but that in the League Cup 2023 He had some improvement, although for now he is thirteenth in the A2023 table with six points.
Incredibly, just in April of this year, the Cañoneros entered the Volcano to defeat the cats 1-2, who normally look short in front when the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac is not present or is not fine. Because of this, you can’t fully rely on stats, which are dominated by Regals.
