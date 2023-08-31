Despite the fact that the Guerreros went to the front first through the Colombian Emerson Rodriguez, Ozziel Herrera took advantage of a rebound Gibran Lajud to even out the situation. Already in the second half, the Argentine Juan Brunetta sent the lagoons forward again, but again the local took advantage of a rebound through Juan Vigon to equalize the cards, while he himself appeared at the last minute to achieve his double and give the three points to the tigers.

During the match, the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He withdrew due to a right thigh injury. Yeah Count In the event of a tear, he could be out from eight days to three weeks, depending on the severity of the injury, awaiting the medical report. Another who did not finish the duel was ozzielwho suffered from his injury, because no matter how hard he tried to rejoin, he could not.

Now the U of Nuevo León must pay close attention to its next five commitments, which include the Classic Regalas well as the dispute of a new trophy, since it will be measured at Los Angeles FC in it Champions Cupbetween the monarch of the MX League and the one of the MLS.

To make matters worse, before the royals defeated the lagoons, Atlas they defeated the people of Queretaro 1-2 on their own court, a hard blow. those of the argentine Mauro Gerk They march twelfth in the general table with seven units. In the end, the statistics are on the Uruguayan’s side Robert Dante Siboldi because of their last five matches, four have been victories for the cats.

It is unknown if for those dates both Guido Pizarro as Ozziel Herrera They will already be available, since the medical report is yet to be known. Even though the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Argentine Julius Furch they left as well ozziel, the Red and Black do not seem so weakened. The last time the royals visited said venue they won by the minimum.

He Volcano It will be quite a party to experience the old rivalry. Added to this, the venue has not weighed as much because this year there has only been a draw and a defeat. It remains to be seen if the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, alfonso gonzalezamong others, will already be one hundred percent.

These two teams already have a precedent that will remain etched in the minds of the fans, the grand final of the CONCACAF Champions League of 2020, where the university team beat the Mexican 2-1 Carlos candle and his companions. With this in mind, the current monarchs of the MLS they will also thirst for revenge.

Incredibly, just in April of this year, the Cañoneros entered the Volcano to defeat the cats 1-2, who normally look short in front when the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac is not present or is not fine. Because of this, you can’t fully rely on stats, which are dominated by Regals.