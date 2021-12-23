Jesús Dueñas is one of those rare examples in Mexican and international soccer of footballers who have played their entire career wearing just one shirt. However, some rumors suggested that the versatile midfielder would leave Tigres for the Clausura 2022, after 13 years of defending the felines’ jersey. The veteran, according to these reports, would not have reached a favorable agreement with the board for his renewal.
Some reports even indicated that Ricardo Ferretti had convinced the player to go to FC Juárez. It seems that the Tigres board and the player were able to reach an agreement so that he remains linked with the university team.
The new information indicates that Miguel Herrera played a fundamental role in keeping Dueñas, 32, in the ranks of the club. This report indicates that the outlet would have renewed for two years.
Jesús Dueñas, who can play as a left back, containment and interior, has been with the Tigres first team since 2011 and has won five Liga MX titles with this squad. With the feline team he has more than 31 thousand minutes played, 434 games, 23 goals and 19 assists. In addition to winning the MX League, Dueñas has lifted titles such as the Concacaf Champions League, as well as the MX Cup and the Champion of Champions.
Dueñas is together with Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez (Chivas) and Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez (Cruz Azul) one of the few players who has only worn a shirt in his journey through Liga MX.
