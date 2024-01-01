Despite this, for a few years the U of Nuevo León has already been characterized by being a protagonist of Mexican soccer, apart from that it already knows what it is to play in international tournaments, without forgetting that little by little it has been rejuvenating its squad, with several talents repatriated and other more veterans who are historical members of the institution.

Apart from the leagues, the Uruguayan team Robert Dante Siboldi was awarded the Champion of Champions and the Champions Cupso they will seek to repeat a 2024 full of successes.

With an extremely powerful squad, once again the cats will undoubtedly be protagonists in any of the championships they compete in. Therefore, one of its purposes will be to add a new trophy to its showcases. The options are great, since apart from the Clausura and Apertura 2024, they will also have a new edition of the Leagues Cupas well as the CONCACAF Champions League. To this we must add that although they manage to win the Clausura 2024, they could compete for a new Champion of Champions and aspire to Leagues Cup. Options, there are.

So far the cats have made the bombshell signing of Clausura 2024 with the hiring of the Argentine Juan Bruenttawho shone in a great way with Santos Laguna, being the best player in Apertura 2023 with his assists and scores. Just as at the time the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán adapted quickly to help lift a title, Siboldi He will be waiting for the South American to show the same conditions as in the Comarca, even, why not?, improve them.

Juan Brunetta arrived at Tigres after adding 56 games with Santos Laguna in three tournaments. 19 goals

19 assists

4 thousand 662 minutes pic.twitter.com/P0Srz96pce — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 27, 2023

The grand final of Apertura 2023 was undoubtedly a kind of déja vu for the Tigerssince the 2014 Apertura final may have come to mind when the controversial whistler Paul Delgadillo left the visitors without three men in the Aztec stadium for the locals to win the trophy. On that occasion, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman was kicked out and revived now, so they will look to quickly erase that image. To make matters worse, the royal team has not been able to beat the azulcremas for four years, a painful mark for a powerful team that has great footballers. Siboldi and company have a mission, to end that bad streak.

It is obvious that another desire is to continue being the great of the north, to distance itself even further from its staunch rival and continue ruling in the Royal Classics. Despite having fallen in the 2023 Clausura Classic, Tigers took revenge on League when throwing out Monterey by 1-2 on aggregate in the semifinals to later win the title and finally, in the A2023 Classic, they beat 3-0. With eight stars on their insignia, those from San Nicolás de los Garza still have three ahead of La Pandilla. Continuing to point out to your hated opponent that they are better is a goal that cannot be missed.

GIGNAC YOUR DAD! 🐯🇫🇷 The quality of André-Pierre Gignac overshadowed Sergio Canales, Rayados and company 🎩⚽️ The Frenchman wrote a new story in the Clásico Regio books and gave a victory for all his fans 👏🏽🔥 🐯 TIGERS 3 – 0 STRIPED 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VdhIL1qpBZ — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) September 24, 2023

Ever Miguel Herrera He said that the squad had already gotten old, although later those same 'old guys' got a new title. The experience of the most veterans is important and, above all, what they represent on the field of play, so the club hopes to see a André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro and Nahuel Guzman that their age does not weigh them down or that they begin to suffer injuries, in addition to hoping to have others like them at their highest level Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino and Luis Quinones. With that, continue promoting the level of youth as Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Eugenio Pizutto, Jesus Angulo and company, called to be the successors of the historic feline generation.