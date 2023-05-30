After obtaining the scepter in the akron stadium of the Chivasthe U of Nuevo León will receive 15 days of vacation and then plan what will be the preseason of the Apertura 2023, where they will seek the two-time championship.

DESERVED! 📝 Robert Dante Siboldi will be automatically renewed with Tigres Mauricio Culebro confirmed it pic.twitter.com/IL8sppMIYP – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) May 29, 2023

In addition to this, it is also known that cats are in the West Group 1 of the League Cupthe first edition of the contest that will measure the MX League with MLS. It will be on July 26 when the U meets the Portland Timberswhile on July 30 it will collide with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Pachuca and Tigres will play the 2022-23 Champion of Champions on June 25 in Los Angeles, United States. pic.twitter.com/22COqjXDXW — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 29, 2023

In addition to this, they must resolve the issue of the reduction of foreigners for the next tournament, although if carioca leaves, they won’t have a problem.