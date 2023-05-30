Despite an uncertain start where the Argentine Diego Cocca was fired for leaving with the Mexican team and the interim of Marco Antonio “Chima” RuizTigres was able to win their eighth Liga MX title at the hands of the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi in the Clausura 2023, with which the Uruguayan deservedly earned to continue in front of the cats, whom he also defended in the goal during his time as a footballer.
After obtaining the scepter in the akron stadium of the Chivasthe U of Nuevo León will receive 15 days of vacation and then plan what will be the preseason of the Apertura 2023, where they will seek the two-time championship.
For now it is only known about the 15 days of vacation that the footballers will have starting this Monday. It should be taken into account that Opening 2023 starts next Friday, June 30. Due to this, for now there is no calendar or rivals, although for now they have scheduled the Champion of Champions against Pachuca on June 25 at the Dignity Health Sports Parkin Los Angeles California.
In addition to this, it is also known that cats are in the West Group 1 of the League Cupthe first edition of the contest that will measure the MX League with MLS. It will be on July 26 when the U meets the Portland Timberswhile on July 30 it will collide with the San Jose Earthquakes.
It is still unknown if the Brazilian Rafael Carioca will renew or not before the rumors that put him in different squads as Toluca either Blue Cross. It should be remembered that the pivot asked for three years to renew, but the board has only offered him one. Another who constantly sounds to leave is the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez.
In addition to this, they must resolve the issue of the reduction of foreigners for the next tournament, although if carioca leaves, they won’t have a problem.
