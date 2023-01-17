Tigres has closed the signing of the tournament, the signing of the best forward and with the best numbers in all of 2022 within the MX League, it is about Nicolás Ibáñez who has joined the ranks of the royal team in exchange for the not inconsiderable figure of 11 million dollars, being the most valuable transfer in this market and one of the most expensive in the history of Mexican soccer.
Ibáñez will form a terrifying duo for all the teams in the MX League and a dream for the Tigres, who have already shown in two days a brutal goalscoring potential. However, the signing of Nicolás forces Tigres to release one of its foreigners and at the moment within the club there are two names on the table of those sacrificed, the two offenders on the list are Florian Thauvin and Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, where there is one of the two more advanced to go than the other.
Sources confirm that one of these two footballers will leave the team to be able to register Ibáñez and at the moment everything indicates that the sentenced person is Florian Thauvin. Sources close to Tigres report that Diego Cocca does not trust the French footballer, he has not liked him since he arrived at the club and he is not a useful piece for his system. For this reason, the cats’ coach amply prefers that the ‘Tooth’, who would be the substitute for the Ibáñez-Gignac duo, stay on the team.
