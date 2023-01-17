WHO IS GOING? 🐯😱

Tigres needs to get rid of a foreigner in order to register Nico Ibáñez.

Of its 10 registered foreigners, 2 could leave: Thauvin or Diente López.

➡️According to various sources, Florian is no longer liked by Diego Cocca and is the main option to go out pic.twitter.com/Jk5c7nvkWA

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 16, 2023