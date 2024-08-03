Beyond off-field issues, Tigres’ current form is positive. With the arrival of Paunovic, the team from the north of Mexico has recovered its good game, showing a much more offensive style. Now, the club has closed the arrival of its new reinforcement, the Brazilian center back Joaquím, who for the moment will have no restraints on being in the Leagues Cup, however, in Liga MX he has not obtained registration because the club does not have foreigner spots, an issue that they hope to resolve as soon as possible.
As reported by Récord, the UANL are preparing one more loss in this market, everything indicated that the sacrificed one would be the defender Samir Caetano, however, the lack of suitors for the former Watford center back, has led the Tigres to consider another name as a possible cut in the squad, it is Luis Quiñones, who just arrived from Paunovic, was within the coach’s plans, however, as the weeks have passed, he has been relegated to nothing more than just the substitute.
In any case, either of the two will be cut as a matter of urgency, since Joaquim’s place is required. It remains to be seen whether it will be Samir in a man-for-man, position-for-position movement, or whether it will be Quiñones, to keep the defender and most likely release Guido Pizarro to his natural zone as a holding midfielder, a place where the felines are also on the hunt for a possible signing before the market closes.
