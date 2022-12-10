The atmosphere in the team tigers it’s the best. With the arrival of coach Diego Cocca, spirits are high and the university squad is ready to start the Clausura 2023 Tournament on the right foot.
Now, a form of additional motivation for both players and the public has been released. The idea, which is already a reality, consists of place pictures of the fans in the tunnels of the Estadio Universitarioso that in this way the footballers can leave motivated when it comes to going out on the field in each game.
It should be noted that this project will be for fans who verify that this month they have spent 500 pesos or more in the official club stores tigers.
“The photo that you send us will be part of the decoration of the access tunnel to the field throughout 2023, and your support will be much closer to each of our Tigers or our Amazons”can be read in the statement.
It will be on Sunday, January 8, when tigers Y Diego Cocca make their debut in the competition when they enter the always complicated field of TSM Corona to measure forces against Santos Laguna. While their first official game at the Universitario will be on Matchday 2, when they host Pachuca on the 15th of the same month.
