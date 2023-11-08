Matchday 17 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament promises an exciting duel between two of the most outstanding teams in the competition. Tigres, currently in second position in the table, will face Club América in what many consider an early final. The UANL team will seek to maintain its position in the standings and break a negative streak that it has maintained against the Águilas in recent matches.
Club América, for its part, has already secured first place in the standings, which gives them an advantage in the fight for the title. However, Tigres will not give in and will look for a victory that will allow them to close the gap with the leader and gain confidence heading into the league.
The rivalry between both teams, added to the quality of their squads, promises a match full of emotion and tension.
According to the new competition format, the first six teams in the table will go directly to the next round of the championship, while the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places will play a play-in to define the last two classified teams. .
As tournament after tournament usually happens, the first place in the table faces the eighth, the second with the seventh placethe third with the sixth and the fourth with the fifth.
At the moment, Tigres occupies second position, so they would have to face one of the teams that play the play-inspecifically with the one that is located in seventh place.
Xolos from Tijuana, Toluca, León and Santos Laguna are in the play-in positionsalthough this will change on the last day of Apertura 2023.
