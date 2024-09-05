Next Saturday, September 7, 2024, the Mexican National Football Teamunder the management of Javier Aguirre, who will have his third term at the helm of the Tricolor (World Cup winner in 2002 and 2010), will face the New Zealand national team in a friendly match.
The last time the Mexican National Soccer Team faced the New Zealand National Team was on June 21, 2017, in the FIFA Confederations Cup match, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the tricolor team.
The scorers in that match were Raúl Jiménez and Oribe Peralta. Chris Wood scored for New Zealand. In the four previous matches between Mexico and New Zealand, the Aztec squad has four wins, fourteen goals scored and only five conceded.
In recent years, Tigres UANLgoing somewhat against the usual practices of its board, has opted for young Mexican players, capable of making the most of the hierarchy of heavyweight footballers, such as André-Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and other players who have won practically everything with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León.
The strengthening of its Mexican base has already been reflected in the call-up of Javier: ‘Vasco’ Aguirre for the match next Saturday between Mexico and New Zealand, as well as for its commitment against the Canadian team.
The Tigres players called up for this match are: Jesus Angulo, Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez and Marcelo Flores.
Goalie: Luis Angel Malagon
Defenses: Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Erick Lira and Fidel Ambriz
Attacking midfielders: Orbelin Pineda and Roberto Alvarado
Front: Henry Martin
Goalie: Oliver Sail
Defenses: Tim Payne, Tyler Bindon, Finn Surman and Liberato Cacace
Midfielders: Alex Rufer, Matthew Garbett and Sarpreet Singh
Forwards: Chris Wood, Ben Waine and Kosta Barbarouses
This commitment will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium, on September 7, 2024. Although the game is friendly, fans will be expectant, hoping that Javier Aguirre’s management starts on the right foot.
