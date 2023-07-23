Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Ozziel Herrera22 years old, arrived today at the Monterrey International Airport to be close to the Tigres UANL, with whom he will continue his football career in the mexican league After being part of the generation that achieved the two-time championship with Guadalajara Atlas.

The Mexican departed from the ‘Pearl Tapatia’ heading to the Sultana of the North to carry out the medical tests and subsequently sign a contract with the ‘U’ of Nuevo Leon who directs the Uruguayan, Robert Dante Siboldito boost his attack in this Opening 2023.

Ozziel Herrera He arrived in civilian clothes accompanied by the members of the feline club. The player was serious and did not give any statement when he was escorted by the national guard to the exit door, where the car that took him to his destination was already there.

Ozziel Herrera facing St. Louis

Before getting on the plane, Herrera made it clear that his desire was to continue with the Zorros del Atlas this tournament, but he will become another of the players who say goodbye to the club at the beginning of season in addition to his ex-figures Julian Quinonesto the Americaand Julius Caesar Furchto Saints of Brazil.

Ozziel Herrera disputes the ball with Funes Mori

«Well yes, I am very grateful to the truth with all the Faithful (Atlas baton), they always supported me, I thank them for the treatment in good times and in bad too. Unfortunately, yes, the team made those decisions, but I know that a great squad remains and they will be able to give great results as well, “he declared in this regard.

He future of Ozziel Herrera will be far from the Red and Black Burrow since the directive of Guadalajara Atlas reached an agreement with the UANL Tigers for the purchase and sale of culichi.

Despite leaving the Jalisco club, which debuted him in the First division in it 2018he was excited to reach the recent champion of the mexican league. “It is an important team and I am excited to continue fighting for championships,” he said.

Ozziel Herrera faced Qatar in the Gold Cup

Ozziel Herrera he came back to Mexico after being crowned champion with the Mexican team of Soccer in the Gold Cup 2023