The Liga MX transfer market closes on September 22. The teams are working hard to close their squads to face the remainder of the Grita México 2021 tournament. Tigres is one of the teams that, against the clock, seek to close one more contract for their low box. The chosen one would be Jorge Nicolás Figal.
The 27-year-old Argentine central defender is one of the goals of the UANL team before the transfer market closes. Figal currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) and according to the Transfermarkt portal, his letter is valued at more than 5 million dollars. The cats would seek to add the defender to their squad to strengthen one of their weakest areas.
Tigres de la UANL has Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Hugo Ayala and Juan José Purata in this position. Francisco Meza was injured before the tournament started. ‘El Titán’ and Ayala are not at their best level in the Grita México 2021 tournament. Throughout eight dates, the felines have received nine goals.
According to the Super Deportivo report, Tigres seeks to obtain the services of Nicolás Figal through a loan with an option to buy. The signing does not look so easy for two reasons: MLS is in its final stretch and Inter Miami will be looking to qualify for the playoffs until the last day.
Figal is a fixed player in the MLS team’s scheme and will hardly leave, less for a loan option. The former Independiente de Avellaneda player could force his exit to Tigres, an option that attracts him both in sports and economics, according to these reports. The UANL as a whole has until next Wednesday to resolve this issue.
Leave a Reply