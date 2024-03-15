One of the worst news that the people could have received was confirmed. UANL Tigers In terms of injuries, because if a player is practically irreplaceable, that is Nahuel Guzmanwho will be out for two months and will miss the crucial part of the semester, both in Liga MX like in Concacaf.
And the Argentine goalkeeper barely He has missed 22 games since he arrived at the feline team in 2014, a minimum figure, but in which the results have not accompanied those of New Lionso there is already concern in a large sector of fans.
Be Carlos Felipe Rodríguezthe 34-year-old Mexican, who must assume the role of starter in both competitions and who has great responsibility for ensuring that Tigers can transcend into League and Concacaf.
Nahuel Guzman came to Tigers at the tournament Opening 2014, and since then he only missed 22 regular phase and league games. In these matches, the statistics of the Monterrey team mark six wins, six draws and 10 lossesso the number of games without winning when the Argentine is not there is alarming.
The Nahuel Guzmán injury It is located in the right leg, since he injured the body of the medial meniscus of the knee and he had to undergo surgery, so the estimated recovery time is two months.
This means that Nahuel will miss the entire remaining regular phase of the season. Liga MX and even possibly quarterfinals of the leaguesince the first leg semi-finals are just before the estimated date of their return, May 15 and 16.
