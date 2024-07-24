The Liga MX is at the dawn of a new semester and now, in the midst of the sudden break due to the Leagues Cupthe directive of Tigers has taken the opportunity to appoint a new sporting directorafter the departure of Antonio Sancho.
Less than a month ago, Sancho He put an end to his seven-year stint at the club and announced his departure at a press conference, where he said he was leaving “in peace” and with the feeling of having fulfilled his duty, as he left the club with seven new trophies, including three leagues and one Concacaf title.
Now, in this transition period in a large part of the structure of Tigersthe sports director who will take control of the club from this semester has been defined, which comes after a long period in the The Mexican Futbol selection.
Pending an official announcement, Gerardo Torrado will be the new sports director of Tigers and will become an important replacement within the feline structure, as it is the first of several structural changes that were already planned in the club.
According to Carlos Ponce de León, director of Record Diaryin the next few hours the announcement will be made official and it will be confirmed that he takes over from Antonio Sancho in Tigersso throughout the semester he will establish his work plan within the team.
“Gerardo Torrado will be the new feline sports director replacing Toño Sancho; it will be made official soon. And in the sports structure there will be more changes, few, but they will make adjustments,” said the journalist.
Gerardo Torrado served as Director of National Teams in the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), for which he was in charge of the Mexican National Team and was a key piece in the appointment of Gerardo Martino as coach for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He left this position after the World Cup failure and since then he has remained out of the spotlight, so Tigers arrives to give him a new opportunity to clear his name after the period in National selection.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Tigres #sports #director
Leave a Reply