Luis Quiñones misses the turn against Pachuca! Despite the fact that today Miguel Herrera stated that everyone would be available, the Colombian does not make the trip to the Bella Airosa! A swollen ankle knocks him out! Tigres will still not have a full squad! https://t.co/ETbxXACeUN

– Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) October 15, 2022