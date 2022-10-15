After everything was happiness for the UANL Tigers due to the valuable advantage they gained last Thursday at the Universitario stadium against Pachuca, the bad news reached the team led by Miguel Herrera, as it was confirmed that they will not have a full squad for the return leg. against Pachuca that will be played tomorrow at the Hidalgo stadium.
It was through Twitter where the official account of the Club made the announcement that, at the last moment, the Colombian Luis Quiñones will be absent against Pachuca, for which he will not make the trip to the ‘Bella airosa’.
The skillful winger will not be present due to ankle swelling that will keep him out of the game.
It will undoubtedly be a loss to consider since despite the fact that Miguel Herrera had mentioned that he would have a full squad to close the tie, this will not be the case. The absence at the last minute will significantly reduce the offensive variants that the Mexican coach will have.
With this loss, Miguel Herrera would contemplate in the foreground the French attacker, Florian Thauvin, who has been the main man to enter in exchange for Luis Quiñones in the matches, and who will seek to return to the courts one hundred percent after missing several games due to injury.
