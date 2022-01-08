Tigres has strengthened its squad for the Clausura 2022 tournament with the arrivals of Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo. However, one of the priorities of the UANL team is to add a top-class central defender to its ranks. In recent weeks, the arrival of Frenchman Samuel Gigot, who currently works with Spartak Moscow, has been rumored. However, it seemed that the hiring of Brazilian Nino, who played the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with his team, was more on track.
According to the most recent reports, the negotiations between Tigres and Fluminense are stalled and the cats are already considering other alternatives to fill the position. The Brazilian team would seek more than the five million dollars offered by the felines and the Monterrey board would not be willing to give more.
Nino has been totally ruled out as a reinforcement for Tigres for the Clausura 2022 and the board is already considering other options. In short, Fluminense is looking for the Mexican team to improve its offer and the UANL board of directors is not willing to make a greater sacrifice to finalize the signing.
It should be remembered that the Liga MX transfer market will close on February 1, so the teams have to speed up negotiations to close their reinforcements.
