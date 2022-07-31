The UANL Tigers led by Michael Herrera They live a great moment in the current Apertura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, on the corresponding day 6 they received the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Universitario Stadium and kept the three units by defeating them by a final score of 2-1 with scores of Nicholas Lopez Y Jordy Caicedo for the felines, while for the visit he marked Ariel Nahuelpan.
With this result, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza reached five consecutive victories in this contest, they have not lost since matchday 1 when they fell 2-3 to Cruz Azul and since then they have won from date 2 to 6 against Mazatlán FC, Atlas, FC Juárez and Querétaro.
In this way they rose to the general leadership with 15 points, the product of four wins, zero draws and zero losses; They will be waiting for Rayados, who could overtake them in points and surpass them in goal difference when they face Pumas UNAM this Sunday, July 31, at Ciudad Universitaria.
With everything and the auriazul victory, unfortunately for the coaching staff the team closed the game with two men less, after the expulsions of Jordy Caicedo at minute 71 and later that of John Paul Vigon at minute 84, after he entered as a substitute at minute 77.
But not only that, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo Y Guido Pizarro received yellow cardboard, in addition to closing with gold bronze, the Roosters also received two reprimands and also suffered the expulsion of David Cabrera in compensation.
The next commitment of the team of Michael Herrera It will be this Sunday, August 7 at 6:05 p.m. from the ‘Bella Airosa’ against the Tuzos de Pachuca on date 7.
