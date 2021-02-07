Tigres made history. For the first time a club from Mexico will play the final of the Club World Cup. He did it after beating Palmeiras, the pale champion of the Copa Libertadores de América, 1-0 with a goal from Frenchman André Pierre Gignac, 12 minutes into the second half.

Tigres, whose figures are the Argentines Nahuel Guzmán and Guido Pizarro, is now waiting for the winner of the duel between Bayern Munich of Germany and Al Ahly of Egypt, which will be measured this Monday from 15.

