The UANL Tigers led by Michael Herrera they cut their streak of five consecutive victories in the current Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, on the corresponding day 7 they visited the Tuzos de Pachuca in the ‘Bella Airosa’ and left with more empty hands when they fell by a final score of 2- 0 with a doublet of Nicholas Ibanez.
With this result, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza lost its streak of five wins in a row in the current contest, since it had not lost since matchday 1 when it was beaten 2-3 by Cruz Azul and since then it has achieved victories between the date 2 to 6 against Mazatlán FC, Atlas, FC Juárez and Querétaro, but they finally ended their streak against the Hidalguenses.
In this way they lost the general leadership and stayed at 15 points, the product of four wins, zero draws and one loss; while they were surpassed by Toluca and Rayados, who dropped them to third position, although it must be taken into account that the Red Devils have one more game.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In this contest, the auriazul team received their fifth expulsion in four of seven games, just the previous day they lost John Paul Vigon Y Jordy Caicedo for receiving red cardboard and this weekend the suspended was Jesus Angle that due to stomping on Aviles Hurtado he received the red card and will not see action in the following commitment.
Due to this expulsion, the first score of the local team originated, since after the free throw was collected the ball bounced in the small area and Nicholas Ibanez He arrived to finish it off and stick it in the nets, later in the second half the Argentine striker again fit into the goal of Guzman to make his double.
Next weekend will be the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament from ‘El Volcán’ and the felines will receive Santos Laguna on Sunday, August 14 at 7:05 p.m.
#Tigres #loses #leadership #winning #streak #falling #Pachuca
Leave a Reply