What a great game that awaits us next Sunday when Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres UANL meet once again in the Classic Regio. The rivalry between the two teams has increased over the years, however, this time it will be different, as the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti He will not be in charge of the ‘U’, this after more than 10 years on the feline bench.
Was the July 1, 2010 when Ferretti took office as the new technical director of Tigres, this after the cessation of Daniel Guzman as helmsman. The last Regio Classic that was lived without the ‘Tuca’ on the bench was the February 15, 2010, when the ‘Naughty’ was at the head of the northern team.
Defending the three suits he was Cirilo Saucedo, who was protected by the defenders Jose ‘Gringo’ Castro, Alfredo González Tahuilán, Jesus Molina and Sergio Ponce. They were the footballers who were in the lower part of the field.
On the other hand, in the middle sector, there were men like Lucas Ayala, Everton, Lucas Lobos, David toledo and Paulo Nagamura. A media that was in charge of orchestrating the counterattacks and services to the front.
Already in the upper part of the field, coach Daniel Guzmán usually played with a single point, being Itamar the one in charge of scoring the goals. On the substitute bench, those who entered the exchange for that match were Edgar Castillo, Francisco Acuña and Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca.
In that game and last Classic Regio Before the arrival of the ‘Tuca’, the marker inclined in favor of Rayados by 2-1. The goals fell on the boots of Aldo de Nigris (24 ‘) and Neri Cardozo (39’); for its part, the discount for Tigers It was the work of Jesús Molina (47 ‘). That was the last lineup of the felines in a derby against Monterrey, prior to the arrival of the Brazilian helmsman who marked an entire era.
