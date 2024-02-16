Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Kylian Mbappé has already reported to the Paris Saint-Germain that he will not continue in his country's club for the 2024-25 seasonwants to advance in his career and there is talk of many teams that would be his destiny.

The profile of Kylián Mbappé fits into an elite team, however in the Mexican League They probe his supposed arrival in the following summer and for that they turn to their most trusted man, André-Pierre Gignac.

The compatriot of Kylian Mbappé could be key for the wonder boy to have the idea of ​​playing in the Mexican League, perhaps in the UANL Tigerswhere he has already been too World Champion, Florian Thauvinthanks to 'Messeu' Gignac.

Kylian Mbappé's former teammate accepted the proposal to play with the Tigres UANL after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia and participating with Olympique Marselle. This time Gignac would encourage Kylian Mbappé to be 'Felino', something that seems difficult but not impossible to happen.

