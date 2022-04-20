Tigres let go of the leadership of Liga MX, as Necaxa surprised them by beating them 2-0 in the victory stadiumthanks to the targets of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre Y Alonso Escobozain duel on Day 15 of the Clausura Tournament 2022.
With the well-known seal of Michael Herrerathe felines warned early through a free kick executed by the French Andre-Pierre Gignacwhich crashed into the crossbar, however, that same action ended in favor of the Ray.
After clearing the ball in said play, the feline defender made a mistake when he wanted to delay the ball, later causing the local backlash, with some walls between broom Y Aguirrewhich ended with both the charrúa.
For 24′, those led by Jaime Lozano they got the second goal through set pieces. broom He was in charge of executing, sending the ball into the area without anyone connecting and surprising the Argentine Nahuel Guzman.
Despite the advantage Necaxa kept going forward. Ferdinand Madrigal He was about to make the third by taking a corner kick and looking for an Olympic goal, aside from a play later, the Uruguayan Fabrizio Formiliano had a headbutt with El Paton tackling
In the plugin, The lice decided to send the Venezuelan to the field Yeferson Soteldowho made an individual play in the area with his shot going to the side and later, took a corner kick that culminated in a header from the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwhich the goalkeeper deflected Luis Malagon.
Already at the press conference, Guero Herrera exploded against arbitration, alleging that the goal of Aguirre was offside, therefore, the panorama of the match changed course, he even exchanged words with a journalist, to whom he said ‘I thought you would be more intelligent’.
“What details? This (pointing to the screen), if (the offside) is marked, the game continues. I don’t detract from Necaxa’s work, this happens because you suffer the play like the first goal and it changes everything panorama. We didn’t have a good game, I accept it, but when these things happen”indicated the helmsman.
“For this they will call my board, my board is going to scold me. But the instrument works, there is the proof. This is a TV shot, it should also be in the VAR. They get angry when we do it by this means, all In matches there is a play, a situation and we are the ones who always suffer, the coaches are the ones who lose their jobs, I have not seen the referees get fired, and I know, they are going to fine me, that’s fine, I eat it, but this here changed the game”ended.
With this loss, the U of Nuevo Leon remained in second place in the general table with 32 points, while their last two games in the regular phase will be against America in it Volcano and against the champion Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium.
