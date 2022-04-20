#Tigers lost the leadership of #LigaMXas #Necaxa He surprised them by beating them 2-0, with goals from Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and Alonso Escoboza in J15. The Rayos rose to 7th place with 20 pts, the UANL is second with 32.#SportFlight #Closure2022 #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/wjgUyRVmgm — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) April 20, 2022

After clearing the ball in said play, the feline defender made a mistake when he wanted to delay the ball, later causing the local backlash, with some walls between broom Y Aguirrewhich ended with both the charrúa.

Despite the advantage Necaxa kept going forward. Ferdinand Madrigal He was about to make the third by taking a corner kick and looking for an Olympic goal, aside from a play later, the Uruguayan Fabrizio Formiliano had a headbutt with El Paton tackling

Already at the press conference, Guero Herrera exploded against arbitration, alleging that the goal of Aguirre was offside, therefore, the panorama of the match changed course, he even exchanged words with a journalist, to whom he said ‘I thought you would be more intelligent’.

“For this they will call my board, my board is going to scold me. But the instrument works, there is the proof. This is a TV shot, it should also be in the VAR. They get angry when we do it by this means, all In matches there is a play, a situation and we are the ones who always suffer, the coaches are the ones who lose their jobs, I have not seen the referees get fired, and I know, they are going to fine me, that’s fine, I eat it, but this here changed the game”ended.