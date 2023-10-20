Upon the closing of the market, América closed the arrival of Lichnovsky on loan, this after the three defenders who were then stars of the team from the capital of the country, Cáceres, Araujo and Reyes were out due to injury, leaving in the hands of The two youth players, Lara and Juárez, were responsible for the lower zone of the nest team, a duo that did not generate certainty either within the board of directors, nor in André Jardine’s coaching staff.
The reality is that the arrival of the Chilean was harshly criticized, however, as the days went by, the sporting level that Igor has shown has made the partiality of the eagles, as well as the coaching staff, give enormous votes of confidence to the center back. . Lichnovsky is giving much more than expected, so it is possible that he will remain within the ranks of América, a decision that the management of the UANL Tigres leaves one hundred percent in the hands of the leading team in Liga MX.
Mauricio Culebro, sports director of the Tigres de la UANL, affirms that the club is one hundred percent open to negotiating the sale of Igor with América, waiting for movement from those from Coapa. The issue with the cats is clear, they do not want to return to the center, since it is not to Siboldi’s taste, which is why they prefer to occupy the position of someone not born in Mexico with some international reinforcement. In Coapa, he will not make a move until the semester ends.
#Tigres #leaves #Lichnovskys #future #hands #América