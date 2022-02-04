Yeferson Soteldo He barely arrived this Wednesday, February 2, at night and in less than 24 hours he already had all the administrative procedures ready, so he was able to join the first team training sessions on Thursday afternoon, after having been active on the FIFA Date. where he played the South American tie with Venezuela.
The benchmark of the red wine already met his teammates at the University Stadium, who received him with the traditional welcome with a corridor and ‘pamba’ to the element that was the fourth and last addition to the Clausura 2022 tournament and who will wear number 21 with the UANL Tigers.
The 24-year-old soccer player traveled to Laredo, Texas, in the morning to process the work visa at the Mexican Consulate and returned to Monterrey in time for training that started at 5:00 p.m. at the University Stadium.
Soteldo participated with the substitutes in the inter-squad that he carried out Michael Herrerawho sees him in good physical shape to at least contemplate him as a substitute on date 4 when they receive Mazatlán FC at the ‘Volcán’ this Sunday, February 6.
Jefferson also performed the test COVID-19 that Liga MX requests before each day, where it was already registered, hoping that the squad does not have a positive case after the FIFA date.
In case of not throwing positive in the test, the South American soccer player could see activity this weekend, since he is already registered in the league and could enter the call for the ‘Louse‘ and be taken into account to make his presentation in the auriazul team.
