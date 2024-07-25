Miguel Ortega trains with the under-23 category of the Tigres Club.

He had a disagreement with the management and with Paunovic weeks ago.

His contract ends in December.

Previously there was the possibility of going to Puebla, but it did not materialize.

Now it seems that he will be left out of the game… pic.twitter.com/XjX7FsD500

— Edu Torres (@edutorresr) July 25, 2024