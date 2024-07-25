Following the departure of Antonio Sancho, who was part of Tigres UANL In its famous golden era, the position of sports director was left vacant. In recent days, the rumor began to gain strength that Gerardo Torrado would be in charge of guiding the feline ship in the right direction. However, today, someone who was also linked to the squad from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, launched a peculiar tweet that caught the attention of the media and fans.
It is about Sergio: “Queco” Huerta, who has experience in European football and whose publication gave free rein to rumors and speculations. It should be noted that, within the manager’s own social network, he makes reference to the fact that he is on a “tour” in different fields, so his arrival at Tigres would be merely speculation, and the name of Gerardo Torrado would continue to take the lead.
The goalkeeper who has just arrived at Tigres UANL is having a great moment: Fernando Tapia. Despite having only played one game with the auriazul team, he won the trust of everyone from the first day, to the point that they chanted his name and nominated him as a starter in the feline goal.
In contrast to what Fernando Tapia is experiencing, who came to earn a place in the Tigres team, there is the ”suffering”, not of Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, who already had his opportunity in the first three dates of the Mexican championship, but of Miguel Ortega, who is training with the U-23, and it seems unlikely that he will have minutes for the rest of the season.
For now, Tigres UANL is training in the United States, prior to its first match in the Leagues CUP 2024, which will take place next Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., against the Camoteros del Puebla.
Everything seems to indicate that Paunovic will use this tournament to test different players and lineups, as well as giving minutes to Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, who is about to complete his eleven-match suspension.
