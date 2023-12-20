🚨🏹 CONFIRMED. x @365scoresMX. Vladimir Loroña will be a NEW PLAYER for Santos Laguna.

🟢 It can be known that there is total agreement between Directives, Tigres offered it and Santos accepted.

🟢 Details to be finalized with Agent/Player.

🟢 Loan for 1 year and with purchase option.

🔴 NO… pic.twitter.com/zI5XLvHjqY

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 20, 2023