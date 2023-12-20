The fall of Tigres in the final of the Apertura 2023 against América was very painful and has led the Felines board to clean up the squad with the aim of rebuilding the club from behind. The first cut, according to reports TUDN It is Raymundo Fulgencio, the villain from last weekend, who has all the fans on top of him. Siboldi is no longer going for him and the player will continue his career within Atlas.
In addition to Raymundo, the next one to leave Tigres, also destined for a Grupo Orlegi club, will be Vladimir Loroña. The right-back understands that there is no reason for him to compete face to face with Javier Aquino, therefore, he will sign on loan for one year with the Santos team, having a purchase option in case his performance is positive, reports Fernando Esquivel.
The first trilogy of cuts ends with Luis Quiñones. He confirms Vladimir García that the Colombian is more outside than inside the team and assures that there are already advanced talks between León and the Tigres for the loan with even an obligation to purchase for the 32-year-old winger.
The reality is that the final between América, now champion of the MX League, and the felines had been very even in both games, however, the duel was broken in favor of the team from the country's capital after the expulsion of Raymundo Fulgencio, From that moment on, those from the UANL found themselves beaten, almost on the canvas and had no ability to react against the eagles and therefore change is expected within the team.
