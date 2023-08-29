When Robert Dante Siboldi agreed to direct tigers, not only took the team in one of those losing streaks that you win ‘whatever’. He took it at a difficult moment at the institutional level and that is even more serious.
And it is that, after what happened with Diego Cocca, the fans did not hesitate to point them out as responsible for not having been able to shield him in time, or for having signed him even knowing that he was a candidate to train the national team.
With Marco Antonio “el Chima” Ruíz, things ended up thundering. Unless a miracle happened, the tournament would end fatally for Tigres and heads would surely roll. Being the leaders the first to fall. And the miracle happened precisely when Robert Dante Siboldi arrived and made them champions in a semester doomed to oblivion.
Because of the way things turned out, from the moment Tigres avoided facing the strongest in the quarterfinals, more than one began to say that the ‘U’ championship was a matter of luck. That neither Siboldi nor the players have any merit for what they have obtained.
Those who maintain this theory are supported by matches like Sunday’s to say: you see? Luck does not smile twice. However, in football as in life, luck requires our will. For something to ‘go’ well, it always has its dose of luck, of course, but without the effort of those who receive the grace of fortune, I think, nothing happens.
Tigres knew how to take advantage of luck and turned it into a star. So no. At least I do not consider that Robert Dante Siboldi has made Tigres champion based on luck and nothing else. There were periods of very good football and resistance in difficult moments. There was the key. The problem is that now you don’t have one thing or the other.
The current Tigres squad is enough to compete in the Mx League and aspire to the first places. However, if the team really wants to become a candidate for the title, they do have to reinforce their squad before the transfer market closes. Or at least that is what some media and opinion leaders in the northern sultana think:
