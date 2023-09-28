After their victory in the Clásico Regio against the Rayados de Monterrey, the Tigres de la UANL are in first place in the general table of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. In addition, they have already been crowned in the Champions Cup against LAFC and thus, they continue to demonstrate that they are one of the best teams in the country.
A few days before the matchday 10 game against Mazatlán FC, midfielder Rafael Carioca stated in an exclusive interview with reporter Vladimir García, from TUDNthat his mind is set on leading the cats to repeat the Liga MX title.
“We have in mind achieving the two-time championship, because I think that has never happened here in Tigres. Putting one more star on our chest excites us a lot,” he declared.
It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León, the Pumas de la UNAM and the Rojinegros del Atlas are the only teams that have achieved the feat of being two-time champions in the history of the short tournaments of the Liga MX.
The Monterrey team is one of the winningest teams in the last 20 years in Mexican soccer. This has opened the debate whether they can be considered a “big team” or not. What is a fact is that his record grows more every year and his fans have many joys.
The cats added their third international title in the last three years, after winning the Concacaf Champions League in 2022 and the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2023.
