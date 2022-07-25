Los Tigres have accustomed us in recent years to making power signings for what Liga MX represents. The most recent case was that of Florian Thauvin, who has not had the expected performance unlike his compatriot Andrés Pierre Gignac, who is even considered the best foreigner in the history of Mexican soccer by many.
However, the feline potential has been questioned this summer, since only the arrivals of Jordy Caicedo and Vladimir Loroña have materialized, two players who can be very reliable, or simple disappointments, but at the beginning, they are far from having the name and prominence that other signings have had.
Although in Tigres they sounded out two renowned reinforcements in Europe, the first months ago with Payet who publicly rejected them and the most recent fiasco, the Argentine Nahuel Molina, right back for whom they sounded out his signing with Udinese from Italy. However, they did not have the conditions to compete with the club that has confirmed their arrival, Atlético de Madrid, a club that has invested figures that the team from the north of the country cannot even think of equaling, much less surpassing.
