Sebastián Córdova is, so far, the great bomb in the winter transfer market of Liga MX. The 24-year-old midfielder came to Tigres from America in one of the most interesting moves heading into the next semester. For weeks a possible transfer to Chivas de Guadalajara was rumored, but the exchange of players between this club and the Eagles did not come to fruition.
In his first statements as a footballer for the UANL team, Córdova considered the felines as a fantastic team, he was happy to meet Miguel Herrera and affirmed that the club’s fans are one of the best in Liga MX, if not than the best. The Mexican National Team midfielder recently spoke about his failed signing to Chivas and his signing with the Tigres.
In an interview with the TUDN network, Sebastián Córdova explained why he opted for the UANL option instead of the Sacred Herd. “There were two options and I said: ‘I want Tigres’, because the club is bigger (than Chivas), the fans are better and here they always fight in the league. Reaching Chivas was a challenge of trying to classify by how they have been in the last tournaments and here is to look for the championship, “said Córdova in the interview.
The former América player affirmed that in 2022 he will seek to achieve a championship with Tigres and will try to adapt as quickly as possible to the scheme and the proposal of the felines. For weeks it was rumored the possibility that Córdova would reach the rojiblancos in exchange for Uriel Antuna. The directives agreed to finalize the operation, but it stalled after the salary expectations of the players.
